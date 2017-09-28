Newly released safety lighting device aims to save lives

Number one cause of death for police officers is being struck by a vehicle

MILWAUKEE — According to a study by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the number one cause of death for police officers in their five year study was being struck by a vehicle while out of their squad car. Guardian Angel™, a manufacturer of premium wearable safety devices announced today the release of the industry’s latest advancement to keep officers safer on duty: its ‘Elite Series’ of personal safety lights.

Every feature of the ‘Elite Series’ was designed and developed with performance, safety, comfort and utility in mind. Some of the distinguishing features are:

Polycarbonate Exterior - The device is made from a virtually indestructible material so it can withstand a beating on the job.

Waterproof Casing - Rubber gaskets line interior of the device allowing for complete submersion without causing any damage.

360° Light Aspect Ratio - This innovative design feature provides over 2 miles of visibility.

Static and Flashing Modes - Device offers many different modes for lighting, depending on what the situation calls for.

Universal Mounting Options - Comfort is key. The ‘Elite Series’ features a built in neodymium rare earth magnet and several additional mounting accessories which allow you to mount to any surface.

One-Touch Emergency Light Activation - the ‘Elite Series’ was designed to save lives, even in the most extreme conditions. One touch activation of the device allows for quick response.

“This [Elite Series Device] is a resource magnifier in the sense that it can prevent officers from being injured. Compared to the limited options we had available before, this is a great tool to keep our officers safe,” stated Art Howell, Chief of Police for the City of Racine, Wisconsin.

The original line of Guardian Angel devices, the ‘100 Series,’ has already been adopted by thousands of police officers, firemen, EMS, and security guards across the world. With this new product release, the company looks to bolster its mission to keep first responders safe.

“We redesigned the new ‘Elite Series’ based on the feedback we received from our customers using our devices in the field, and we’re confident that the improvements and compact design will be well received, and keep the first responder we proudly serve safer,” said Chief Designer Ron Dir. “Whether they are conducting a traffic stop and need to establish their presence, or they’re just using it to jot down information in a poorly lit area, the Guardian Angel is a tool that any first responder can benefit from.”

Guardian Angel devices are available for purchase through specialty dealers throughout the United States and abroad.

About Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel designs, manufactures and distributes premium wearable safety lights. The primary industries Guardian Angel serves are law enforcement, first responders, and construction. Contact Chadwick Keller, Chadwickkeller@archangeldevice.com, for more information on pricing and availability.