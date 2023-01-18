Streamlight® launches Stinger® Color-Rite® light

Flashlight Allows Users to Better See the Color Spectrum Under Low Light Conditions

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, introduced the Stinger® Color-Rite®, a rechargeable LED flashlight that features high CRI light with Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology® for true color recognition in a variety of first responder, outdoor, automotive, and other applications. The compact, powerful new light delivers up to 500 lumens.

The Stinger Color-Rite uses a High Color Rendering Index (90 CRI) LED for enhanced visualization under low light conditions, allowing users to see the color spectrum as they would in natural light. Its softer, warmer beam can help spot subtle details at fire and accident scenes, amplify tracks and blood trails, and match and identify colors in auto and industrial applications, among many other uses.

The new light joins the growing family of Streamlight products with Color-Rite® capability, including the Dualie® 3AA Color-Rite®, the Syclone®, the FlipMate®, the Strion Switchblade®, and the Stinger Switchblade®.

“The new Stinger Color-Rite is an excellent lighting choice for military and first responders, technicians, outdoor enthusiasts, and others when performing tasks under darkened conditions that require exacting attention to detail,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen. “Whether searching for trace evidence, examining fire or accident scenes, or working in tight, dark spaces, it prevents color ‘washout’ while also providing ultra-bright light.”

The new rechargeable light uses a high-power, warm white, 3,000K, 90 CRI LED and features a deep-dish parabolic reflector that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral lighting. It offers three variable lighting modes plus a strobe: High (500 lumens, 17,500 candela, 265-meter beam distance); Medium (275 lumens, 9,000 candela, 190-meter beam distance), and Low (140 lumens, 4,500 candela, 134-meter beam distance). Run times range from five hours on the Low setting to 1.5 hours on High, with the strobe mode providing three continuous hours.

Powered by a 3-cell, 3.6-volt, 2.6Ahr Ni-MH sub-C battery, the Stinger Color-Rite is rechargeable up to 1,000 times and fits all existing Stinger chargers. With a smart charger, it fully recharges in 4.5 hours using 5V/1A USB input, or three hours using 12V DC input. With a smart PiggyBack® charger, the light fully recharges in 7.5 hours using 5V/1A USB input or 4 hours using 12V DC input.

The Stinger Color-Rite is constructed from 6000 series machined aluminum that is anodized against corrosion and features an unbreakable polycarbonate lens with a scratch-resistant coating. Its multi-function, easy access, head-mounted push-button switch is designed for extremely long life. It also features a non-slip, rubberized comfort grip and an anti-roll rubber ring.

The Stinger Color-Rite weighs 12.4 ounces and measures 8.41 inches in length. IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, it also is impact resistance-tested to one meter.

The Stinger Color-Rite has an MSRP ranging from $204.00-$300.50 (depending on model) and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

