Team Wendy® releases EXFIL® Ballistic SL Hemet

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland based Team Wendy® announced the release of its next generation ballistic helmet and the fifth helmet in its EXFIL® line today: the EXFIL Ballistic SL. The SL has a complete system weight of 2.2 lbs. and features the new low-profile EXFIL Rail 3.0, which has a built-in Picatinny rail at its front, allowing the operator more efficient use of the accessory rail.

“Functionality, protection, weight and scalability are always at the forefront when we design new products,” said Jose Rizo-Patron, CEO of Team Wendy. “Operators must be able to move quickly and safely, and their helmet should provide them a systems-based platform that is both comfortable and stable, allowing them to focus on the mission. Compatible with several new tool-free accessories, the SL is a dynamic helmet that can serve any mission, and provides the utmost protection and capabilities in the lightest package.”



The EXFIL Ballistic SL meets a ballistic rating of NIJ Level III-A (according to NIJ STD 0106.01/0108.01), along with a fragmentation V50 of 2,400 ft/s (731 m/s) against 17 grain FSP, and backface deformation below 25.4mm against 9mm FMJ RN at 1,195 ft/s (365 m/s). It also exceeds ACH blunt impact protection requirements (per AR/PD10-02, 16Dec’13) averaging below 70G across all locations and conditions, less than half the allowable 150G maximum.

The SL provides a 15 percent weight reduction over the original EXFIL Ballistic with the same unique EXFIL shell geometry. The new EXFIL Rail 3.0 accessory mounting system, which is 25 percent lighter than the previous EXFIL Rail 2.0 system, is compatible with all available EXFIL accessories and is optimized to support the new EXFIL® Ballistic Visor and EXFIL® Face Shield, recently released in Aug. 2018. The machined aluminum Wilcox® SL shroud provides a 35 percent reduction in weight from the previous Wilcox W Shroud on the original EXFIL Ballistic, while maintaining full NVG mounting capabilities and lanyard compatibility. The EXFIL Ballistic SL also utilizes the innovative, field-proven, boltless CAM FIT™ Retention System to quickly adjust to individual head shapes while providing even weight distribution.



The EXFIL Ballistic SL size one (M/L) has a shell weight of 1.51 lbs. (0.685 kg) and a complete system weight of 2.22 lbs. (1.01 kg). The SL size two (XL) has a shell weight of 1.59 lbs. (0.725 kg) and a complete system weight of 2.31 lbs. (1.06 kg). Complete system weight includes the helmet shell, accessory rails, shroud, impact liner and retention system, all of which come included in the MSRP.



The EXFIL Ballistic SL is available in four colors: black, coyote brown and ranger green that all retail at $1,395 and MultiCam®, which retails at $1,463. The SL is now available for purchase on TeamWendy.com and through authorized Team Wendy dealers.



ABOUT TEAM WENDY®

Cleveland-based Team Wendy’s mission is to research, design, develop and deliver the most innovative, purpose-built and impact-mitigating products and technologies on the market. It places a strong focus on research, particularly the causes and prevention of TBI. Founded in 1997 in honor of Wendy Moore who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident, Wendy’s name lives on today in the protective products and gear used by thousands worldwide, including the men and women of the United States Military. Learn more at www.TeamWendy.com.