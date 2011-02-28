ASP Introduces the Overmolded Swivel Handcuff Key

The S2 if the newest addition to the ASP family of advanced handcuff key designs. Each ASP key is made from heat treated stainless steel. A patented back set feature allows the rapid location of a handcuff keyway. The result is a key that is exremely strong and easier to use on a handcuffed subject than traditional cuff keys.

The S2 is black chrome plated with an overmolded texture grip for a positive grip. The swivel top of the key affords easy use while attached to a key ring. The new S2 is a companion to the ASP S2 and Clip Key designs. The S1 features a machined aluminum body. The Clip Key is produced from injection molded polymer. Like the S2, both keys have a black chrome pated lock release that is heat treated and inset into the body of the key.

Each ASP handcuff key is manufactured to 150 international standards. They are light, strong and dependable.

About ASP

ASP has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service for over 30 years. The firm’s passion for quality has set the standard in the profession. There is little room for error in the world of international law enforcement. ASP products deliver performance you can stake your life on.

Founded in 1976 by DR Kevin Parsons (PhD Police Management, Michigan State University), ASP has grown into the foremost supplier of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting in the industry. Each year ASP donates almost $2 million in free training to the profession. This close relationship with those who use ASP products led to the designation as the firm “Protecting Those Who Protect.”