Cedar Park Police Adopt Use of The Wrap

As a Department, we strive to make every interaction with the public non-confrontational. When that isn’t possible because an individual physically lashes out during an arrest, officers, all of whom have been trained on The Wrap, now have a tool that provides a way to deescalate the situation by reducing or resolving a physical threat and decreasing the likelihood of injury to an individual while they are being transported to jail. The Department’s use of The Wrap, which boasts no deaths or injuries in 19 years of use, reflects our core value to hold the preservation of life as our sacred duty.

The Wrap, produced by Safe Restraints, Inc. was created in response to a 1994 article published by the International Association of Police Chiefs that recommended officers restrain combative individuals in an upright and seated position to minimize medical risk to the person. The device offers a shoulder harness that keeps the person in an upright position while avoiding applying pressure to the chest, a leg restraint to eliminate kicking and ankle straps that prevent blood flow restriction.

Cedar Park Police Chief Mannix offered the following, “I am proud that we have adopted the use of a device that allows officers to address the threat of physical harm more quickly and using less force than may have traditionally been required. In doing so, we increase the time and space needed for everyone involved, including the arrestee, to safely work together to facilitate a productive outcome.”

If you would like to learn more about The Wrap, you may do by visiting http://www.saferestraints.com/. We would also be happy to provide sound and a demonstration.