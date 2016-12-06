Oklahoma County Jail Officials unveil new safety restraints

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma County jail has a new way of handling violent, combative inmates with a full body safety system called “The WRAP”. Jail officials said it will be used as a last resort restraint. Sheriff John Whetsel said the devices are designed to protect the inmate from harming themselves as well as to protect the employees.

Once the ‘subject’ was secured with handcuffs and face down on the ground, three jail officials demonstrated to News 9 how the wrap would be put on.

A strap was applied to the ankles, which were crossed over one another. Then a harness was buckled around the person’s legs.

Then, a safety harness went over the head. The handcuffs were connected to the back of that harness. And that harness also connected to the inmate’s ankles, holding them in a seated position.

Jail officials said policy would require the restrained inmate be allowed a break to get up and walk around every two hours.

The Oklahoma County jail currently has three of the devices.