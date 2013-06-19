Concealed Carrie Purses

Leslie Deets recognized an opportunity when she saw it: unattractive handbags and awkward methods of on-body carry by women in her handgun training and concealed carry class. After rejecting these fashion faux pas, Deets, who has a background in interior design, responded by creating her own line of concealed carry handbags that are more consistent with the high-end designer bags women prefer. Whether it’s the satchel style, tote or even a computer bag, with Deets’ Concealed Carrie line, women who carry can now invest in the quality leather and contemporary design of other well-known brands, filling a long-existing gap in the market.

