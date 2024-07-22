CCW Safe partners with California Rifle and Pistol Association

PRESS RELEASE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — CCW Safe, a leader in Self-Defense Legal Coverage, announces that it will be partnering with the California Rifle and Pistol Association (CRPA) to help provide Californians with premier self-defense legal coverage.

“We are very passionate about every citizen’s right to arm and defend themselves,” said Kent Brown, President of CCW Safe. “CCW Safe is excited to partner with the California Rifle and Pistol Association in its fight to protect the Second Amendment rights of Californians.”

As the debate surrounding gun rights and self-defense continues to be a topic of discussion across the nation, CCW Safe recognizes the importance of ensuring individuals have access to comprehensive self-defense legal coverage. By joining forces with the California Rifle and Pistol Association, CCW Safe aims to continue to provide unparalleled services to Californians who value their right to bear arms. With its extensive experience in providing self-defense legal coverage, CCW Safe offers a range of benefits to its members. These benefits include unlimited upfront payment of criminal and civil defense costs, the best legal representation for a self-defense incident, an on-site critical response team to assist you and your family and the most experienced team of legal and law enforcement professionals on staff working to protect your freedom and your finances.

Through this partnership, CCW Safe and the California Rifle and Pistol Association seek to empower individuals to exercise their right to self-defense responsibly. By offering premier concealed carry coverage, they strive to provide Californians with the confidence and protection they need in uncertain times.

As part of their collaboration, CCW Safe and the California Pistol and Rifle Association will both participate in the Route 66 Range Expo in San Bernadino, Calif October 26-27, 2024. The event, expected to draw 15,000 attendees, will span two days. CCW Safe and CRPA will exhibit side by side, showcasing their commitment to protecting the Second Amendment rights of Californians.

More information on CCW Safe is available at www.ccwsafe.com.

To learn more about CRPA, visit www.crpa.org.

About CCW Safe

CCW Safe was founded by retired police officers Mike Darter and Stan Campbell and attorney Kyle Sweet. The company started because of Darter’s experience and knowledge of the coverage law enforcement had access to and the desire to make the same coverage and level of service available to the public for critical self-defense incidents. The company offers comprehensive plans for all private citizens, including retired and active-duty law enforcement officers and military members. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, CCW Safe has emerged as the leader in self-defense coverage through one-of-a-kind service, comprehensive coverage and a team of experts in their respective fields. Learn more at www.ccwsafe.com.

About California Rifle and Pistol Association

The California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA), founded in 1875, is a nonprofit membership and donor-supported organization with tens of thousands of members throughout California. CRPA’s membership is comprised of a diverse cross-section of the general public including believers in the right to choose to own a gun to defend yourself and your family, competitive and recreational shooters, hunters, conservationists, gun safety experts, students, new shooters, women, police, prosecutors and defense attorneys, judges, firearm history and technology experts, coaches and trainers, Olympians, families, and loving parents. For more information, visit www.crpa.org.

