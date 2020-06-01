Genesis launches free grant assistance program

TYLER, Texas- The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for alternative means of funding for Public Safety agencies. The Genesis Group today announced the launch of their Grant Assistance Program, offering free grant services for those agencies. Genesis has partnered with Lexipol, a leading provider of policy and training solutions for fire and rescue, corrections, and law enforcement to deliver these services. The Genesis Grant Assistance Program provides support to find and apply for grants with the help of expert coaching throughout the entire process.

“We understand that navigating through the grant application process is challenging and time-consuming and that our customers might not have the resources to dedicate to finding grant money in the current environment,” says Jim Nipp, President of The Genesis Group. “We’re pleased to provide these agencies with the option to lean on Genesis for free grant assistance services during these trying times.”

Free Services Include:

GrantFinder Portal — access to this proprietary tool that provides a live data feed of grant opportunities applicable to each customer

Coaching & application help – from expert coaches with success rates 60% higher than the national average

While there are multiple sources of funding available due to COVID-19, this program extends beyond the current crisis. The Genesis Grant Assistance Program is now available and is completely free to State, Territorial, Tribal and Local Government Agencies. For more information on the Genesis Grant Assistance program visit genesisworld.com/grants

About The Genesis Group

For over 30 years, The Genesis Group has provided industry-leading software solutions to public safety agencies around the world. With over 1,600 customers, Genesis Land Mobile Radio (LMR) performance management and emergency dispatch solutions empower personnel from support services to administrative staff with real-time system monitoring, decision support, and situational awareness tools.

About Lexipol

Lexipol is the nation’s leading content, policy and training platform for public safety and local government, with a suite of online services dedicated to reducing risk and improving personnel safety. Our solutions encompass policies, training, funding assistance, and news and analysis, including the online digital communities PoliceOne, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. With principal offices in Dallas and San Francisco, Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in 8,100 agencies and municipalities across the United States. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.