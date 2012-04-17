Americase Introduces Law Enforcement Luggage Compartment Weapons Locker

Waxahachie, TX – Americase Inc. announces the development of a new Luggage Compartment Weapons Locker to serve the needs of the law enforcement community. From the Aluma-Trans product line, this two weapon case is made of thick .080” aluminum, and securely mounts to the floor or deck of law enforcement vehicles.

“We have had numerous requests from law enforcement agencies across the country to develop a truly secure weapons locker, easily accessible when an emergency situation arises. We feel that we have accomplished this with our purpose-built luggage compartment weapons locker. We believe, support and stand behind our Law Enforcement Officers and feel this is something that would be of great benefit to Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies. ” said Bill Kinsala, President at Americase.

“The two gun locker bolts underneath the floor or rear deck and secures weapons by means of a heavy duty pad-lockable twist latch, which activates an internal dual locking mechanism. In addition to patrol vehicles, it also works very well in the floor of SUV’s and trucks.” said Robby Kinsala, Vice President at Americase.

The exterior of our standard weapons locker measures 40” x 14 ½” x 9” and each interior compartment is 31 ¾” x 12” x 3” but can be custom built to fit any vehicle. Each compartment inside the locker is fully padded so your weapons stay well protected.

About Americase

Americase is the premier case manufacturer of airline quality transport cases for Guns, Archery, Law Enforcement and Industrial equipment. Americase produces commercial carrying cases as well as custom gun cases for shotguns, pistols, rifles, and archery equipment. Cases utilize anodized extruded aluminum and the highest quality hardware available. Americase has been providing Quality Carrying Cases Made in the U.S.A. since 1985. For more information please contact our sales team at 800-972-2737 or visit us at www.americase.com.