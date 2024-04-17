Walther Arms congratulates winners of 2024 NRA World Shooting Championship

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As the title sponsor of the 2024 NRA World Shooting Championship, Walther Arms, Inc. would like to officially congratulate this year’s winners: Brian Shanholtz, Nils Jonasson, and Gregory Jordan. Congratulations are also extended to Lanny Barnes for capturing the High Lady title, to Cole Shanholtz for successfully showcasing a different kind of father-son bonding when he secured the High Junior title, and Walther’s own Performance Division member, Gabby Franco.

“We offer our congratulations to not only the winners, but to everyone who competed in the NRA World Shooting Championship this year,” said Jens Krogh, vice president of marketing and product development for Walther Arms, Inc. “To witness such talent, determination, and marksmanship from each participant at each stage of the competition was impressive, especially given the elements everyone had to deal with. We know from experience that Walther firearms can withstand whatever Mother Nature wants to throw their way, as can everyone who was shooting, working, and helping make the competition a success.”

The NRA World Shooting Championship is an annual event comprising of various courses spanning the shooting sports disciplines, along with the opportunity for competitors to win $250,000 in cash and prizes. All firearms, ammunition, optics, and equipment were supplied by the NRA, Walther, and additional industry sponsors.

About Walther

“It’s your DUTY to be READY” is a message of sincerity that Walther must build the best performing firearms. It is a message to every shooter who understands the importance of firearms safety and the inalienable right to bear arms. It is a message to clearly and concisely show that Walther is doing everything in its power to support shooters everywhere with not just the absolute best in firearm innovation and performance but also access to the best training and informative firearms community. History has shown Walther’s dedication to this message, beginning in 1886 and continuing today, with the innovative spirit that builds off the invention of the concealed carry gun by creating duty grade weapons such as the PDP and world-class rimfire products such as the P22 and WMP. Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in the design and production of firearms to meet the demands of any customer. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther’s success.