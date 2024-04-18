Full port solution for the Zebra ET8X rugged tablets: Now available📢

PRESS RELEASE
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Combine the Zebra ET80/85 enterprise tablet with Gamber-Johnson’s new vehicle docking station, with dual-powered USBs, ethernet, and serial ports for added productivity. Each powered USB port provides 1.5A, strong enough to power peripherals. Easily connect this docking station to your vehicle and this dock will provide power to your tablet’s battery so it will stay charged and ready to go.
The Zebra ET80/85 docking stations, when used along with Gamber-Johnson’s complete line of mounting solutions, are specially designed to work in public safety, utilities and critical field services, and manufacturing.
Features:
- Compatible with the Zebra ET80/85 Rugged tablet computer
- Tablet’s rugged frame is required to work with docking station
- Access to all tablet control buttons and ports while the tablet is docked
- Compatible with Zebra attachable keyboard
- Slim design to optimize cabin space
- Patented Slam Latch for one-hand docking and release for efficient use all day long
- Downward-facing I/O ports; integrated cable strain relief and cable management system
- Keyed lock for theft deterrence
- Gamber-Johnson’s rugged construction and reliability
- Composite design for reduced weight and durability
- VESA 75 mounting pattern with 1/4-20 mounting studs for easy mounting with Gamber-Johnson mounts and motion attachments