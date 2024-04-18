Full port solution for the Zebra ET8X rugged tablets: Now available📢

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Combine the Zebra ET80/85 enterprise tablet with Gamber-Johnson’s new vehicle docking station, with dual-powered USBs, ethernet, and serial ports for added productivity. Each powered USB port provides 1.5A, strong enough to power peripherals. Easily connect this docking station to your vehicle and this dock will provide power to your tablet’s battery so it will stay charged and ready to go.

﻿The Zebra ET80/85 docking stations, when used along with Gamber-Johnson’s complete line of mounting solutions, are specially designed to work in public safety, utilities and critical field services, and manufacturing.

Features:

