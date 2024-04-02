Custom Walther gun build giveaway goes live with Tatiana Whitlock edition

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walther Arms, Inc., along with premier parts and accessory manufacturers in the industry, brings you the Walther Custom Gun Giveaway based on the exact models used by Walther Division members around the country.

To kick off this giveaway, April 1-30, 2024, will feature the Tatiana Whitlock Edition.

One lucky winner will receive a Walther PDP F-Series 4" handgun customized with a Trijicon RMR, LOK Grips Brass Backstrap, Magwell, and two Brass Mag Basepads. In addition, the winner will receive a Phlster Enigma Rig and Walther PDP Backup Iron Sights designed to low witness with the Trijicon RMR. As an added bonus, all the parts will already be installed and ready to immediately go to the range.

To enter, click on the following link: https://waltherarms.com/gungiveaway

Stay tuned for a new custom build edition coming each month through the remainder of the year!

Contest Rules:

These are the rules governing all contests on Walther Arms’ website, Facebook page, Twitter account, and other online channels unless otherwise specified. The term Walther Arms designates Walther Arms, Inc.

1. No purchase is necessary to enter any Walther Arms contest.

2. Contests are open to U.S. citizens 21 or over who meet legal requirements and contest rules. Contestants who win a prize must possess a valid form of picture identification with birth date that is acceptable to Walther and will be presented to Walther for verification before the prize is awarded.

3. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Contest is void where prohibited.

4. Walther Arms reserves the right to amend the rules to any contest at any time.

5. Walther Arms reserves the right to disqualify any winner if any contest rules are violated in any way or if local or state laws or regulations restrict the receipt of a prize, including firearms or other products.

6. Firearm prize awards. Walther Arms, Inc. will assume no responsibility for the use of the firearm and the winner will be responsible for the proper safe handling and storage of the firearm as well as obtaining proper instruction for the safe use and handling of the firearm.

7. Prizes awarded are not redeemable for cash or transferable. No substitution for a prize will be made. Walther Arms reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value if the firearm is disallowed in their location.

8. Firearm prize awards. Before a winner is announced, the randomly selected winner will be verified to be legally able to receive the firearm through a local FFL licensed gun dealer in their area. The gun dealer will be selected by the winner and the winner will be responsible for transfer fees. The firearm will be shipped to the FFL licensed dealer for the winner to pick up.

9. Contest winners are responsible for all taxes on prizes awarded.

10. Employees of Walther Arms, their dealers and distributors, contest sponsors, employees, and immediate families of each are not eligible to win any Walther Arms contest.

11. Walther Arms, Inc. assumes no liability for situations, repairs, or incidents arising from any aspect of any prize awarded in a contest. Walther Arms absolves itself and shall be held harmless from any action or liability arising from any contest or prize awarded in any contest.

12. Walther Arms shall have no responsibility for contestants’ inability or failure to participate, failure to win, or failure to claim a prize based on malfunction or difficulties with internet access, or any other circumstances in any contest.

13. Online contests and promotions must have all form fields filled out correctly and completely to enter a contest. Incomplete or inaccurate entries will be removed from consideration for prize awards without notification.

14. Prize award response. A contestant who is selected as a prize winner must respond with their contact information with 72 hours of notification. If no response is provided, the prize will be considered forfeited and a different contestant will be selected for the prize. Subject to prior sale.

15. By entering you are choosing to opt-in to email subscription(s) for Walther Arms and other companies involved in giveaway, contest etc.

About Walther

“It’s your DUTY to be READY” is a message of sincerity that Walther must build the best performing firearms. It is a message to every shooter who understands the importance of firearms safety and the inalienable right to bear arms. It is a message to clearly and concisely show that Walther is doing everything in its power to support shooters everywhere with not just the absolute best in firearm innovation and performance but also access to the best training and informative firearms community. History has shown Walther’s dedication to this message, beginning in 1886 and continuing today, with the innovative spirit that builds off the invention of the concealed carry gun by creating duty grade weapons such as the PDP and world-class rimfire products such as the P22 and WMP. Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in the design and production of firearms to meet the demands of any customer. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther’s success.