ArmorerLink Debuts New Offering at FBINAA Oregon Chapter

Hillsboro, Oregon - Armorer Link, Inc. demonstrated their Firearm Management Software (FMS) version 1.77 at the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. 2015 conference held at the Riverhouse Hotel in Bend, Oregon. Adding to their suite of products and services, Armorer Link released functionality to track round count.

With the ArmorerLink FMS the end user using a mobile device can capture in real-time total rounds fired through a respective firearm. This functionality automatically updates firearm records and allows armorers to track and follow factory maintenance schedules. This also enables agencies to easily forecast ammunition budgets, track consumption and monitor firearm service life. The software seamlessly tracks information behind the scenes and provides automatic email notifications when firearms reach end of service life threshold in rounds and/or years.

Additionally, the mobile application captures range qualification scores eliminating the labor-intensive job of manually recording information on paper and tedious data entry following range training.

Like all products and services offered by ArmorerLink, these solutions are simple, effective and work with any firearm. These features save an agency resources, streamline administrative work and reduce errors resulting from manual data entry.

About ArmorerLink

ArmorerLink offers law enforcement agencies simple and cost effective software solutions for firearm and equipment tracking, training and maintenance.