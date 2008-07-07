TruckVault Announces New Series, TruckVault’s Xtreme Hunts

Sedro Woolley, WA – TruckVault, Inc, makers of the world’s finest in-vehicle secure firearms storage solutions are proud to announce the launch of their new outdoor television series, TruckVault’s Xtreme Hunts, debuting on the Versus Cable Network starting 11:30 am EST August 2, 2008.

TruckVault’s Xtreme Hunts television deals with many extreme aspects of the hunting experience. The show brings you up close and personal perspectives on the nature of the hunt in extreme weather conditions and extreme terrain while employing extreme techniques and tactics.

Shot, produced and broadcast in high quality HD format (where available), the show is hosted by noted outdoorsman Mark Kayser. Mark is a highly respected, ethical hunter whose “normal everyday guy” personality, enthusiasm, sense of humor, and appreciation for the outdoors are reflected in each episode. Kayser brings an extensive history of outdoors experience to the show, and has previously contributed to publications such as Outdoor Life, North American Hunter, American Hunter, Sporting Classics and Bowhunter magazines, as well as a whitetail bowhunting column for Bowhunt America magazine. Kayser has also appeared on television on such series as World of Beretta (Versus), The Wild Rules (ESPN), Realtree Outdoors (ESPN2), Backroads With Ron & Raven (ESPN), American Hunter (ESPN2), North American Outdoors (ESPN2), Tales of the Hunt (TOC), and Cabela’s Sportsman’s Quest (ESPN2) among others.

Follow the action as TruckVault’s Xtreme Hunts takes you across the United States with Mark as he drives from hunt to hunt. Elk, whitetail, turkey, pheasant, mountain lion, bear and waterfowl are featured in exciting and informative outdoor action.

For more information about the television show, visit the official TruckVault’s Xtreme Hunts website at www.XtremeHuntsTV.com.

About TruckVault Inc.

Since its founding in 1995, TruckVault, Inc. has lead the secure in-vehicle storage industry by offering their customers the best products, service, and overall value in the marketplace. TruckVault customers are among thousands of sports enthusiasts, hundreds of local police and fire departments, all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the US Secret Service, FBI, DEA, INS, ATF, U.S. Marshals, FEMA, BLM, BIA, U.S. Dept. of Energy, EPA, IRS, National Parks Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, USPS, and the BCBP to name a few. For more information about TruckVault, Inc., please visit their web site at www.truckvault.com.