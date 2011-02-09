Otis Technology Names Sales Representative of the Year at the 2011 SHOT Show

Las Vegas, NV- Otis Technology is proud to name Doug Carpenter of Ken Jefferies and Associates the 2010 recipient of the Otis Technology Sales Representative of the Year Award.

Doug is a Sales Representative for Ken Jefferies and Associates, (K.J.A.) representing and supporting the sales and growth of Otis in the Southeast region. As a Sales Professional within the outdoor industry, Carpenter resides in Panama City, Florida and promotes the Otis product in Alabama, Mississippi and the panhandle of Florida.

President of Ken Jefferies and Associates, Ken Jefferies says that “Carpenter has the ability to add value to his customers as a result of being an avid outdoorsman for 35 years. As an active user of Otis products and an outdoor enthusiast, he’s well educated in industry trends. Doug has earned his customers’ respect and trust by maintaining a strong work ethic and demonstrating a commitment to serve as a solution oriented individual.”

To reward Carpenter for his hard work, Otis presents him with a five day, four night trip for two to anywhere in the continental U.S. Otis will cover the cost of lodging & airfare and will also coordinate the travel arrangements.

“Doug is exactly what every sales manager wants in a manufacturer’s sales representative; he dedicates specific time to educate dealers on the features and benefits of our products, and in doing so, broadly expanded brand awareness across the Southeast region of the U.S.,” says Otis National Sales Director Len Nelson.

K.J.A., in Raleigh, North Carolina is a young but aggressive partner of Otis and comes with many years of combined experience. The values and mission statements of K.J.A. align perfectly with those of Otis. Hard work and integrity are the center of both companies’ business models.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military.