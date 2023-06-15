Streamlight renews C.O.P.S. support for 22nd year with $144,500 donation

Company donates $144,500; Sponsors Blue Honor Gala

EAGLEVILLE, PA — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices for the law enforcement market, has renewed its sponsorship of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for the 22nd year in a row. The company’s support helps to underwrite ongoing programs and activities for survivors of fallen officers. Streamlight’s 2021 contribution as a C.O.P. S. Guardian Sponsor totaled $125,000, including proceeds from recent sales of its ‘blue’ C.O.P.S. logoed products.

Streamlight supports the C.O.P.S. organization by sponsoring multiple programs and events throughout the year, culminating in this year’s National Police Weekend activities in Washington, D.C. where the company was the Presenting Sponsor at the Blue Honor Gala.

Every year, Streamlight earmarks $1.00 from the sale of each Blue Nano Light® for C.O.P.S. The keychain flashlight boasts a super bright white LED and a double-sided FOB that features the C.O.P.S. logo on one side and Streamlight’s logo on the other side. Streamlight also donates $2.00 from the sale of each Blue Siege® AA lantern, featuring one white and two blue LEDs, and the C.O.P.S. logo on its globe.

“Streamlight is proud, as a Guardian Sponsor, to support the programs C.O.P.S. offers to the law enforcement community, including those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “As avid supporters of first responders, we are committed to making sure that the law enforcement community has the tools they need to keep themselves safe.”

This year, Streamlight held its 7th Annual 5K/1 Mile Fun Walk for C.O.P.S. virtually, with participants completing a virtual run or walk at the location and time of their choice between August 14-28.

Today, more than 50 C.O.P.S. chapters nationwide provide resources to some 50,000 survivors, including immediate and extended families and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty.

For more information about C.O.P.S. and the programs that it offers, please visit concernsofpolicesurvivors.org.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured, and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.