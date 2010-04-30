RUAG Establishes a New US Ammunition Company

Furth, Germany – RUAG Ammotec GmbH joined forces with Precision Ammunition LLC, aligning one of Europe’s largest ammunition manufacturers with a highly innovative specialist in non-toxic, lead-free frangible ammunition strengthening its international position in the small caliber ammunition business.

RUAG Ammotec is renowned for its leadership role in the development and manufacturing of small caliber ammunition for government agencies, national defense, and the hunting and sports markets. By combining innovative design with modern manufacturing techniques, RUAG is recognized for producing ammunition of the highest quality that consistently performs with ultimate reliability and unmatched accuracy. RUAG Ammotec currently has approximately 1,600 employees world-wide at production sites in Germany, Switzerland, Hungary and Sweden, and operates sales companies in Austria, the United Kingdom, Belgium and France.

Precision Ammunition, established in 2001, holds extensive patents for their Copper-Matrix NTF® Non-Toxic Frangible bullet. Providing a healthier shooting environment, Copper-Matrix NTF is particularly well-suited for training law enforcement, military and security personnel, as well as being a perfect match for use in shooting ranges.

“RUAG Ammotec and Precision Ammunition are a perfect fit for each other and will drive forward RUAG Ammotec’s growth strategy worldwide by opening up new markets and strengthening individual product groups. The combination of innovative bullet design with large scale, high quality component production reflects the increasing demand for non-toxic frangible ammunition,” stated Cyril Kubelka, CEO of RUAG Ammotec and a member of the Executive Board of RUAG Holding AG. “Additionally, it establishes a US presence for the RUAG family of business to actively bid on US Government contracts.”

RUAG Ammotec USA, Inc. is located in Tampa, Florida.