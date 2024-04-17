Walther Arms and Hornady running consumer promotion to ensure responsible storage and accessibility

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Walther Arms, Inc. and Hornady Security consumer promotion is quickly coming to an end. With only two weeks left (through April 30, 2024), consumers are eligible to receive a Hornady Treklite Lockbox XXL or a Hornady One-Gun Keypad Vault with the purchase of the following listed Walther handguns.

Tier One: Purchase any Walther P22, CCP, WMP, or PD380 handgun and receive a Hornady Treklite Lock Box XXL (MSRP $53.99).

Tier Two: Purchase any Walther PDP, PDP Steel Frame, PPK, PPK/s, Q4 Steel Frame, or Q5 Steel Frame handgun and receive a Hornady One-Gun Keypad Vault (MSRP $147.99).

Store your Walther firearm with confidence in a heavy-duty safe to guarantee preparation and security when it’s not in use. Visit your local firearm retailer, or order online to secure a durable safe for your newly purchased handgun living out Walther’s initiative for their shooters: It’s your DUTY to be Ready.

Promotional Details:

This promotion excludes all LE models, VIP and IOP discounts.

Consumers must submit a valid receipt showing they purchased the specified Walther handgun model within the giveaway dates/time frame (between 2/2/24 and 4/30/24) and submit a picture of the label on the box showing the serial number on or before May 31, 2024. Hornady safe redemption will take 2-5 weeks for processing and handling.

Only one redemption per serial number is allowed. Multiple redemptions will be allowed to consumers who purchase multiple pistols. Dealers are also encouraged to submit a redemption for their consumers if assistance is needed. Must be over the age of 18 to participate and follow all state, local and federal regulations.

Redemptions should be done online at the following link: www.WaltherArms.com/FreeSafe