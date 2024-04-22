Aimpoint ACRO P-2 selected for Walther PDP Pennsylvania State Police contract

PRESS RELEASE

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, was selected by the Pennsylvania State Police to supply the Aimpoint Acro P-2 red dot sight to equip their new official duty weapon, Walther PDP Series from Walther Arms, Inc.

Built to exceed the demands of professional use, the Acro P-2 sight has been proven to withstand the extreme abuse of a semi-automatic pistol slide and demands facing law enforcement officers. The Acro Series of optics introduced the enclosed emitter design and the fully protected optical channel for pistol optics. It has become the standard for those who require the highest standards for gear used in the line of duty.

The Walther PDP Compact and Walther PDP F-Series handguns are direct milled to accept Aimpoint Acro P-2 optics. Selected on performance, innovation, and durability features, the Acro P-2 provides up to five years of constant-on use from a single CR-2032 battery, providing law enforcement officers the confidence required while focusing on any imminent danger.

As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For more information on the Acro P-2 optic or any other Aimpoint products, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us