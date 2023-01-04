Holosun adds to its pistol optic line with the EPS and EPS carry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., — Utilizing range and carry pistols often means having two different optics that need to be trained on extensively. No one can expect to wield a concealed carry pistol the same way as a full-size pistol on the range, let alone utilize the same or similar optic. This can often frustrate shooters who engage in competition and conceal carry. Holosun has sorted out some of these difficulties with the EPS (Enclosed Pistol Sight) and EPS Carry pistol reflex optics.

While the EPS and EPS Carry optics are essentially the same, their dimensions are only marginally different. Coming in a 7075-aluminum black anodized housing at 1.4 oz with a 0.90 x 0.63 window size, the EPS is a full-size pistol reflex sight. The EPS features the lowest deck height, which allows a user to employ standard height iron sights and/or the reflex sight. Even though they are similar, the EPS Carry utilizes the same 7075-aluminum black anodized housing design while weighing 1.23 oz and employing a 0.77 x 0.58 window. The EPS Carry is designed for use with carrying or compact pistols.

Both variations are available with a green (540nm) LED with either a 2MOA or 6MOA dot reticle or Holosun’s Multi-Reticle System: 32MOA Circle w/ 2MOA Dot, 2MOA Dot only, or 32MOA circle only. As with all the reflex sights, the EPS/EPS Carry is parallax-free with unlimited eye relief in an aspheric glass lens. Each contains a CR1620 battery providing up to 50,000 hours of continuous use. There are eight daylight and four night vision-compatible brightness intensity settings. Essential for a carry pistol, both options possessShake Awake technology with last setting recall paired with Holosun’s Solar Failsafe™.

Both versions are IPX8 certified water and dust-proof. The reticle has a travel range of +/- 30 MOA, and each windage or elevation adjustment is 1.5 MOA per click. All EPS models utilize the Holosun “K” series footprint to make fitment straightforward.