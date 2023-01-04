Illuminate your way to the best defense with Holosun’s new P.ID pistol light

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., — Pistol-mounted lights are among the best accessories to add to your handgun. They allow an individual the opportunity to gain the upper hand in illuminating their potential target. Still, they also offer temporary visual incapacitation of a dangerous individual, potentially de- escalating a situation. Some police have used pistol-mounted optics for that very reason. Holosun continues to fill the need for defensive pistols and has introduced the P.ID pistol mounted light. The P.ID is a 1000 lumen flashlight with 28,000 candelas, exceeding the output of many other pistol flashlights. A user can choose between a 300 lumen and 1000 lumen intensity with the oversized, ambidextrous, and tactile paddle activation switches on either side of the unit. The activation buttons sit comfortably in the resting position of an individual practicing safe trigger discipline and/or a thumbs- forward grip. One thousand lumens can take up a lot of power, and Holosun has integrated a replaceable battery to handle the draw. Featuring a rechargeable 18350 battery, this is one flashlight that is bound to keep on going without the need for constant battery changes. Charging the 18350 is made simple with an external USB-C charging port which allows charging without removing the P.ID. These great features are packed in a CNC-produced 7075 aluminum black anodized housing. With this rugged construction also comes an IPX8 waterproof rating. Holosun P.ID also comes standard with a 2000G vibration rating. Holosun’s new P.ID unit measures 3.2x1.2x1.4 and weighs 5.5 oz. An assortment of adapter keys makes the P.ID a universal fit and is compatible with popular duty holsters.



It’s hard to go wrong with a compact and rechargeable light designed to handle the elements and potentially de-escalate a threatening situation. Holosun has considered many variables and released an exceptional new pistol-mounted light perfect for everyone. If for home defense or used on the job, P.ID can handle many extreme environments and provides a tactical advantage in many situations.Holosun provides a lifetime warranty on the P.ID. Warranty information can be found here at: https://holosun.com/index/category/items/id/94.html

Features:

• CNC 7075 Aluminum Housing

• Black Anodized Finish

• Universal Pistol/Rail Mount

• 1000 / 300 Lumen

• 28000 / 13000 Candela

• 3.2” x 1.2” x 1.4”

• 5.5 oz.

• Rechargeable 18350

• IPX8 water and dust resistance rating

• MSRP: $124.99

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake Technology™, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafe ™, Multiple Reticle System ™ (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.

For more information, please visit www.holosun.com