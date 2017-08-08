New Aimpoint® Micro S-1 shotgun sight hits the US market

MANASSAS, Va. - Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in red dot sighting technology, is pleased to announce the new Aimpoint® Micro S-1 sight is now available for purchase from authorized Aimpoint dealers nationwide.

Designed specifically for use on shotguns with a ventilated rib, the Micro S-1 greatly enhances hit percentage for waterfowl and upland bird hunters, on the sporting clays course, and provides a compact, low-profile optic for turkey and deer shotgun hunters.

The innovative carbon fiber reinforced mounting system positions the Aimpoint® Micro S-1 on the lowest possible optical axis without adding unnecessary weight. The optic may be attached directly at any point along the ventilated rib. Included with each sight are eight interchangeable adapter plates to fit most standard shotgun ribs including Remington, Winchester, Browning, Beretta, and Benelli.

The big, bright 6 MOA red dot provides an optimal combination of target acquisition speed and visibility. This sight incorporates many of the design advances Aimpoint has learned over 20 years of service with the U.S. military, so reliability in the field is unmatched.

