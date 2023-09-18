Steiner’s MPS (Micro Pistol Sight) now available in flat dark earth

GREELEY, Colo. - The leader in high-performance optics for military and law enforcement, announces the popular MPS (Micro Pistol Sight) line now available in a new FDE (flat dark earth) model. The MPS continues to meet the approved-for-duty-use status among both, large and small law enforcement agencies across the nation.

The Steiner MPS is purpose-built to withstand the hard use and challenging field conditions encountered by defense professionals across the nation. Borrowing the same performance and battle-proven engineering found in Steiner’s tactical optics for military and law enforcement, the MPS is constructed around a rugged, all-metal housing with enhanced sidewalls and a sealed emitter that can withstand submersion down to 10 meters.

Despite its compact size and light weight, the MPS is packed with features that ensure reliability and predictable performance for hard-duty use. The recessed optic window and thick metal shroud protects the Steiner-quality lens from most direct impacts and the 1X magnification delivers a crisp, undistorted image for quick, both-eyes-open sight picture acquisition. Additional features include a bright 3.3 MOA reticle, 13,000-hour battery life, 8 brightness levels, user-selectable auto-off, and multiple mounting options.

Steiner MPS (Micro Pistol Sight) in Flat Dark Earth Specifications

Magnification: 1x

1x Window Size (H/W): .63x.83 in.

.63x.83 in. Length: 2.17in.

2.17in. Weight: 2.05 oz.

2.05 oz. Reticle: 3.3 MOA

3.3 MOA Illumination: 8 brightness levels: 6 day/night modes, 2 night vision compatible modes

8 brightness levels: 6 day/night modes, 2 night vision compatible modes Finish: Flat Dark Earth

Flat Dark Earth Lens Size: Objective lens: 20x16mm; Ocular lens: 21x16mm

Objective lens: 20x16mm; Ocular lens: 21x16mm Windage/Elevation Click Value: 1 MOA per click

1 MOA per click Total Windage Range: 90 MOA

90 MOA Total Elevation Range: 90 MOA

90 MOA Parallax: Parallax-free from 10m to 150m

Parallax-free from 10m to 150m Operating Temperature: -40˚ F to 140˚ F

-40˚ F to 140˚ F Waterproof/Fogproof: 10 meters

10 meters Battery: CR1632

CR1632 Battery Life: 13,000h @ medium brightness with auto-off after 13h

13,000h @ medium brightness with auto-off after 13h Warranty: Heritage™ Warranty

Heritage™ Warranty MSRP: $689.99

For more information on the MPS Micro Pistol Sight contact your Steiner dealer or visit www.steiner-optics.com.

About Steiner

For over 70 years, Steiner has made trusted optics for life’s defining moments. The successful pursuit and capture of these moments demand the fast and precise detection, location, and identification of a distant objective. Whether the objective is wildlife, a marine bearing, law enforcement suspects, or military combatant, Steiner products enhance an individual’s most important sense, vision, so that on land or sea –– Nothing Escapes You. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.steiner-optics.com/.