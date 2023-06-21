Trijicon Inc. introduces quick release mounts with Q-LOC technology

WIXOM, Mich. - Trijicon® Inc., global provider of innovative aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military, and law enforcement markets, is proud to announce that quick release mounts with Trijicon® Q-LOC™ Technology are now available in a wide range of mounting solutions to fit nearly any optics platform.

Designed for the most discerning users, this line of premium specialty mounts features a proprietary design that offers both quick-release and return to zero. Trijicon’s mounts with

Q-LOC Technology are offered for Trijicon red dots, thermal optics, and a wide range of riflescopes.

Q-LOC Technology is a patented quick release optics mounting system, featuring multiple proprietary recoil lugs to ensure total rail engagement. Shooters can easily remove and re-attach an optic with a Q-LOC mount without the need to confirm zero. Heavy-duty springs enable one-handed operation while also ensuring secure retention under hard and repeated recoil. Q-LOC mounts feature compact, circular knob designs to minimize the hazards of gear snags while also facilitating one-handed mounting and removal.

All Trijicon mounts with Q-LOC Technology are manufactured in the U.S. from 6061-T6 aluminum with precision-cut dimensions to accommodate any platform and ensure optimal placement on MIL-STD 1913, NATO, non-mil spec, and even damaged rails.

“We are excited to bring a family of quick release mounts to shooters and hunters that are strong enough to match the durability of our optics,” said John Trull, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Trijicon. “We’ve applied the same precision in our manufacturing process for these mounts as we do our optics, as well as put them through the same rigorous Science of Brilliant testing, to make sure we’re delivering mounts that meet the standard of Trijicon quality.”

Trijicon® Q-LOC™ Technology is available for the following mounts:

- Bolt Action Mounts . Suitable for bolt action, lever action, pump action, autoloader, and single shot rifles with a scope rail, the Q-LOC Technology Bolt Action Mount is optimized for proper eye alignment on these rifle platforms. Bolt Action Mounts are available in two heights to accommodate scope objective lenses with sizes less than 42mm (1.06 in. height) up to 56mm (1.125 in. height). Models accommodate both 30mm and 34mm tube scopes.

- Cantilever Mounts . Designed with the perfect dimensions for optimal eye alignment on AR platform rifles, Cantilever Mounts are positioned higher than Bolt Action models for a proper AR cheek weld. Both mount styles are available in 1.535 in. and 1.590 in. heights to accommodate all riflescope objective sizes. The 1.535 in. Cantilever Mount is suitable for use with most clip-on thermal devices. Models accommodate both 30mm and 34mm tube scopes.

- ACOG® / VCOG® / Trijicon Electro Optics Mounts . Engineered for both the Compact and standard-size Trijicon ACOG®, as well as the Trijicon VCOG®, this family of mounts provides an optical axis height of 1.535 in., ideal for clip-on devices. The latest Trijicon REAP-IR® and IR-HUNTER® thermal optic models are also equipped with these quick-release mounts.

- Red Dot Mounts . Available in Low, Full Co-Witness, Lower 1/3 Co-Witness, and 45 Degree Offset, this family of mounts is specifically designed for the Trijicon RMR®, SRO®, and MRO® families of red dot sights. For Full Co-Witness models, the backup iron sights and the red dot align to create the sight picture when looking through the center of the optic. When looking through the center of the optic with the Lower 1/3 Co-Witness mount, the backup iron sights will appear in the lower portion of the sight picture. Finally, the 45 Degree Offset mounts provide users with a low-profile and ambidextrous mounting solution for backup red dots.

Trijicon quick release mounts with Trijicon Q-LOC Technology are in stock and shipping to retailers and shooting sports distributors now.

Quick Release Mounts with Trijicon® Q-LOC™ Technology MSRP Bolt Action Mounts $350 Cantilever Mounts $350 ACOG® / VCOG® Mounts $199 MRO® / RMR® / SRO® Mounts $143 - $164 45 Degree Offset Red Dot Mounts $219

For more information on the new series of optic mounts with Trijicon Q-LOC Technology, please visit Trijicon.com or contact Trijicon, Inc. at 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393 • Telephone: (248) 960-7700 • Follow @Trijicon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

