Trijicon Inc. introduces the Dual Defense™ Kit for RMR

WIXOM, Mich. - Trijicon® Inc., the global provider of innovative aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military, and law enforcement markets, introduces the Trijicon Dual Defense™ Kit. The Dual Defense Kit combines the legendary RMR® Type 2 Adjustable LED optic with the industry leading Bright & Tough™ Night Sight set into one, easy-to-use kit. Once installed, the two units work in conjunction to enhance shooting speed and precision for self-defense, law enforcement, military, competition, or target pistol shooters.

The Dual Defense Kit is now shipping exclusively to independent local Trijicon dealers for the most popular GLOCK® and SIG Sauer® optics-ready handguns, providing users with a one-stop solution for fully outfitting their pistol with the best aiming solutions available.

Bright & Tough Suppressor Height night sights are engineered to the optimal height so the iron sight can be seen through the RMR’s lens. Having co-witnessed iron sights helps shooters to quickly acquire the red dot, and, if necessary, provides a quick and intuitive back-up aiming solution. Tritium phosphor lamps instantly provide a visible sight picture in no-light and low-light situations. The Bright & Tough Night Sights with white-painted rings around the lamps enhance a user’s ability to obtain a sight picture in bright-light shooting situations, while the black-painted rings option offers a minimalist view for enhanced red dot focus.

The Trijicon RMR Type 2 Adjustable LED features a 3.25 or 6.5 MOA red dot, automatic brightness mode, and easy-push buttons. With eight adjustable brightness settings, including two night vision and one super bright setting, the RMR utilizes a single CR2032 battery and operates up to four years at brightness setting 4 out of 8.

Constructed from 7075-T6 aluminum to MIL-spec standards, the Trijicon RMR is one of the most rugged and durable reflex sights on the market. Its patented shape absorbs impacts and diverts stresses away from the lens. The extremely compact and lightweight RMR, only 1.2oz, is designed to withstand the rigors of hard use under the most severe environmental conditions, which has led U.S. SOCOM to adopt the RMR as their Miniature Aiming System-Day Optic.

To view the exact models of Glock and SIG Sauer pistols compatible with the Dual Defense Kits, visit Trijicon.com or stop by your local Trijicon dealer.

