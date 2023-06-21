Trijicon Inc. kicks off the 2023 season of The Science of Brilliant® Roadshow

WIXOM, Mich. – Trijicon®, Inc., global provider of innovative aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military, and law enforcement markets is pleased to announce the start of its second full year of the highly popular, The Science of Brilliant® Roadshow. Once again, Trijicon is embarking on a mission to visit prominent dealers across the nation and provide consumers hands-on experience with Trijicon’s full line of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™.

“Our grassroots approach to the roadshow has been received very well by both consumers and our dealers,” said John Trull, Trijicon Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “The Spring edition of the 2023 roadshow will focus primarily on the western half of the U.S. as we strive to support our valued dealers and customers all across the country.”

Attendees can see over 100 Trijicon products including riflescopes, reflex sights, night sights and thermal night vision optics, as well as walk away with free Trijicon gear and enter for a chance to win a Trijicon Tenmile® HX 3-18x44 riflescope!

Trijicon’s legendary durability and The Science of Brilliant testing protocol are on full display through interactive product testing including heat, drop, and immersion testing, along with other product demonstrations.

The Spring 2023 edition of The Science of Brilliant Roadshow will run through June 17th. Please visit Trijicon.com/Roadshow for additional details and to find the Roadshow nearest you.

About Trijicon, Inc.

Trijicon, Inc. has led the industry in the development of superior any-light aiming systems since the company’s founding in 1981. Incorporating four decades of innovation, Trijicon’s riflescopes and sights are the most advanced aiming systems available today. For more information on the company’s complete array of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for tactical and sporting applications, visit Trijicon.com or call (248) 960-7700. Follow @Trijicon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.