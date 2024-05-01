Safariland receives Reader’s Choice Gold Award from Tactical Retailer

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, is proud to receive Tactical Retailer’s Reader’s Choice Gold Award in the holsters category.

The awards acknowledge outstanding achievements and advancements in the tactical retail market. Safariland, known for their unwavering commitment to saving lives, is honored to receive this recognition.

“Our Independent Retailers and audience have spoken, and those in the know have named their favorite shooting sports products across a wide range of categories,” said Derrick Nawrocki, Grand View Outdoors president and publisher. “Each year, we ask readers of Shooting Sports Retailer to vote for their favorite gun, ammo, and accessory brands, and Safariland has been awarded the Gold Award in the holster category.”

Safariland is unwavering in its dedication to designing, engineering, and delivering personal protective equipment that ensures the safety of those who protect and serve. The Tactical Retailer Reader’s Choice Gold Award is a testament to Safariland’s continuous pursuit of holster innovations. As the originator of holster retention, Safariland’s mission to provide life-saving equipment has set it apart as a leader in the field.

“Safariland is honored to receive the Tactical Retailer Reader’s Choice Gold Award,” said Tim Drnec, Vice President of Marketing for Safariland. We are committed to providing the highest-quality holsters that enable law enforcement, military, and citizens to carry out their duties with confidence and safety.”

Safariland continues to innovate and provide Duty, Tactical, and Everyday Carry holsters that enhance the performance and effectiveness of those who rely on safety equipment for optimal protection.

