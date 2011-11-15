Trijicon, Inc. Unveils the New SRS Reflex Sight – Unmatched Innovation from a World Leader in Illuminated Optics

Wixom, MI – The profile length of the new Trijicon SRS™ is short and the advanced list of features is long, as the innovative products continue from Trijicon. The new Trijicon SRS (Sealed Reflex Sight) is a reflex-type sight with a unique optical design, housed in a body length of only 3.75 inches that virtually eliminates the “tube-effect” common with other, competitive red dot sights. The result — a field of view that essentially provides no obstruction to shooters. That means lightning fast target engagements at CQB distances with no distraction from the shooter’s situational awareness. The SRS is ideal for military, law enforcement and recreational applications on a variety of firearm platforms from AR’s to shotguns.

Equally impressive is the technology built into powering the LED lighted 1.75 MOA aiming point that includes ten brightness settings – including three NVG settings. The SRS is powered by a solar panel and a single, common AA battery. This uniquely patented configuration allows the user years of illumination life from a single battery by offering an intuitive “solar assist”, that is, drawing on battery power only when the solar cell requires additional energy support for illumination based on ambient conditions.

The Trijicon SRS™ is built to endure the rigors of extreme in-the-field use and carries the same stringent testing requirements as the renowned Trijicon ACOG® line of sighting systems. Additional features include a parallax-free objective lens, an auto-locking, self-adjusting level mount and waterproof-tested performance to fifty meters.

The new Trijicon SRS™ will be available at retail in February 2012.



For more information on Trijicon’s new SRS™ (Sealed Reflex Sight) with patented solar and battery-powered reticle, and the complete array of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for the hunting, shooting, military and law enforcement markets, contact Trijicon, Inc. ® at (248) 960-7700 or visit www.trijicon.com.

