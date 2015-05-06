CMC Government Supply Approved as Heckler & Koch Law Enforcement Distributor

CMC Government Supply adds Heckler & Koch to their lineup of products for Law Enforcement. HK’s products have a reputation for quality, innovation, safety, and long term durability. Products include the P30, HK45, P2000, MR556A1, MR762A1 and HK416.

DALLAS, TX – CMC Government Supply offers quality products from many reliable manufacturers. Their products are used by military, intelligence, law enforcement, homeland security, public safety and general government agencies. CMC is proud to announce that they are now Law Enforcement Distributor for Heckler & Koch. Over the past fifty years, Heckler & Koch has been a leading designer and manufacturer of small arms and light weapons for law enforcement and military forces worldwide. HK has a commitment to their customers to deliver the highest quality products, and CMC shares that commitment as well. In addition to offering a variety of HK handguns and rifles, CMC provides law enforcement agencies with a number of options that can meet their needs.

The Heckler & Koch P30 Semi-Automatic Handgun (available in 9mm and 40 caliber) is an excellent police and security pistol. Its tough polymer frame, reliability, and excellent ergonomics make it an industry leader. The Law Enforcement Modification trigger system allows the feel of a hybrid cocked striker-fired trigger, giving a consistent trigger pull through the trigger stroke, while still utilizing the convenience of a double action hammer. A mil standard Picatinny rail system under the frame allows for a wide variety of accessories, and the open notch, luminous sight gives a fast and accurate target acquisition.

The P30 Semi-Automatic Handgun is fully ambidextrous, with slide stops on both sides and a European style release for the 15 round magazines under the trigger guard. The P30 is one of the most reliable duty pistols on the market. In a 2010 endurance test, a P30 was fired with over 91,000 rounds with no major component failures noted.

The P30SK is the newest handgun offered by CMC Government Supply. A subcompact version of the venerable P30, this pistol has all the features of the P30, but in a smaller design, making it more concealable. It also features a new “light strike V1” setup that only requires 5.4 pounds of force to pull the trigger. An abbreviated Picatinny rail is molded into the front frame, allowing for lasers, lights, or other accessories. The P30SK has excellent weight and balance making them easy to handle, and accurate to shoot.

CMC Supply also offers HK Semi-Automatic rifles and machine guns for law enforcement use. The HK 416 is the next generation of the M4 platform. It features advancements over the standard m4/AR rifle, making it a reliable and accurate assault weapon. HK improved the standard direct impingement system and went with a short stroke gas piston system. This system does not require tools for adjustment, and by diverting gases away from the rest of the rifle, allows for reliable feeding under fully automatic firing conditions while keeping the barrel cool to the touch. It also features an improved tool-less gas regulator for suppressor use, redesigned lower receiver, and other improvements. The HK416 comes equipped with 11”, 14.5”, 16.5”, or 20” cold hammer forged barrels and fully ambidextrous controls, including ambidextrous magazine and barrel releases. With all these attributes, the HK416 gives unsurpassed performance for users from law enforcement agencies to US Special Forces.

“CMC Government Supply offers an extensive range of products for Law Enforcement,” says Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “Our products are selected for their value and quality. Law Enforcement Departments and Agencies, as well as individual officers, can benefit from our excellent products, service and pricing. By signing up to receive our regular product communications and special offers, they can reap even greater benefits.”

For more information on HK products, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c764.htm.

