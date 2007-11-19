POSA’s Cops4Kids Raffle Raises Funds to Help Children With Cancer

Isabella de Bethencourt Memorial All raffle proceeds will be added to the funds that the Cops4Kids

program raises for the Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Louder Than Words has donated the custom prize package.

LTW is a collaboration of some of the country’s finest craftsmen in custom

guns, knives, and holsters, who donate their work to charity.

Donate $10 and you could win this custom gun, knife and holster package worth $10,000.

The 2007 Cops4Kids Raffle Package, worth $10,000, includes a vintage Colt Lightweight Commander pistol. This is one of the classic, most carried Colts from another generation, brought up to date with the finest gunsmithing that the 21st Century offers.

Gunsmith Ted Yost straightened the frame lines, high cut the grip frame hand cut the checkering of the front strap and mainspring housing, rounded the butt on rear of the mainspring housing, handmade the English walnut stocks, and high cut the grip frame. Georgia Pistolsmith John Harrison fit and blended the beavertail grip safety, and custom contoured the thumb safety. Master Smith C.T. Brian installed the match barrel & bushing, the oversize ejector and oversize firing pin stop, lowered and flared the ejection port, flattened and serrated the top of the slide (with mirages.) He installed the extreme low mount fixed sights, flat-backed and serrated the rear of the slide, put on an American border, made the Hi-Power cuts, re-profiled the slide stop, installed a stainless recoil spring plug, and beveled the slide bottom.

The accompanying custom folding knife was built by Jim Burke, one of the finest knife makers working today. The knife¹s anodized titanium handles incorporate a handsome hole pattern. This year¹s knife is a custom frame-locking Mini Urban Warrior from Jim. The ceramic blasted and brushed tanto blade is not his normal signature pattern, but he does a fantastic job and it really sets the knife off. The 3 -3/4 inch blade is constructed of 154CPM steel which is perfect for a rugged everyday carry knife. The knife is finished off with matching pocket clip.

Josh Bulman of