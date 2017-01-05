BLACKHAWK AR-15 No-latch ambi changing handle

The BLACKHAWK!® AR-15 No-Latch Ambi Charging Handle is a drop-in upgrade to any AR-15, fixing a weak link in the legacy design. The handle is automatically held to the receiver with a leaf spring -- eliminating the need to squeeze a small latch to charge the rifle. The innovative design gives full ambidextrous control, welcome news for left-handed shooters. The distinctive over-molded handle provides a larger pull point from both sides, easily clearing low-set optics. Four available colors match various furniture kits.

NO-LATCH DESIGN- Ambidextrous control point speeds reloads, and clears malfunctions faster.

OVERSIZED POLYMER HANDLE- Wider, aggressive grip texture enhances weapon control, especially with gloves.

STRENGTH WITHOUT WEIGHT- Machined 7075-Aluminum frame and over-molded polymer handle.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand. For news and information visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.