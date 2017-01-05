AR Optics Engulf micro reflex red dot from Bushnell

Big-time performance doesn’t always come in big packages. The Bushnell® Engulf™ is a micro reflex red dot sight small enough to fit on a pistol. It projects a 5-MOA dot through waterproof, fogproof and shockproof optics. The compact design is compatible with a large selection of semiautomatic pistols, allowing for a quick, positive target acquisition. The Engulf™ is the smallest, lightest red dot in the AR Optics™ family, and is ideal for close-quarter scenarios.

Features & benefits

• Compatible with pistols and rifles

• 5-MOA red dot

• Waterproof, fogproof, shockproof

• Extended battery life

• Compatible with Glock® Mount Plate #1

