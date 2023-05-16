Henry Repeating Arms donates $25,000 to Border Patrol Foundation

The donation is in support of the organization’s mission to honor the memory of fallen U.S. Border Patrol agents

EL PASO, Texas — Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country’s leading firearm manufacturers, has donated $25,000 to the Border Patrol Foundation (BPF) in support of the organization’s mission to honor the memory of fallen U.S. Border Patrol agents and provide immediate financial aid to their families.

Growing in scope since its founding in 2009, BPF now offers financial assistance to agents and Border Patrol support personnel who are wounded, injured or have fallen ill while performing their duties, as well as their family members, and a scholarship program for the children of fallen Border Patrol agents.

“Henry Repeating Arms’ donation will make a very significant impact to our critical mission,” said Rowdy Adams, President of Border Patrol Foundation. “BPF is very thankful for the support and looks forward to a long-lasting relationship with Henry Repeating Arms. The generous donation supports our commitment to ‘Honoring the Memory. Serving the Families.’”

The donation is part of Henry Repeating Arms’ $1 million Silver Anniversary pledge through its charitable branch, Guns for Great Causes, and the company’s longstanding advocacy for American law enforcement agencies. The company has donated $275,000 to organizations supporting law enforcement personnel and their families since June 2022, including Tunnel to Towers, Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), First Responders Children’s Foundation, and more.

“We are proud to help support the Border Patrol Foundation so they can continue to be there for the families of the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day at our borders,” said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. “I cannot imagine the anguish of a family that loses a loved one in the line of duty, and we hope this donation can go on to help ease some of the financial burdens and provide greater opportunities for their children.”

Henry’s check presentation occurred at the BPF’s Southwest Soirée event in conjunction with the Border Security Expo in El Paso, Texas. Henry Repeating Arms ambassadors and dealers Clark Sanders and his daughter Martha Kaye Sanders of Big Sandee’s Guns in Sedan, Kansas, presented the check to BPF.

To learn more about Border Patrol Foundation, visit borderpatrolfoundation.org.

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is “Made in America, or not made at all,” and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children’s hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America’s unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.