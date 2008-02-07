Los Angeles Sheriffs Department Uses Beretta Pistols on Duty and Off Duty

ACCOKEEK, MD (October 10, 2007) — Beretta is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department has approved the Beretta 90-Two pistol as an optional use pistol for its personnel. This pistol features a technopolymer removable single-wraparound grip in two sizes, increased magazine capacity, internal recoil buffer and quick assembly feature.

Serving the Los Angeles, California area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is the largest Sheriff department in the U.S. It employs over 16,000 employees and has over 9,000 sworn deputies. Since 1988 they have carried the Beretta 92FS as their sidearm of choice. Now they can carry another Beretta to protect themselves and the citizens of Los Angeles.

“It is quite an honor to have the largest Sheriff’s Department in the country carrying Beretta firearms on duty and off duty,” stated Elio J. Oliva, Vice-President Law Enforcement / Military Sales & Marketing. “Both the 90-Two pistol and the 92FS are excellent choices that provide unsurpassed accuracy and reliability.”

Beretta established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information visit www.berettausa.com.