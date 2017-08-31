NRA National Police Shooting Championship returns to Albuquerque this September

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. – The NRA National Police Shooting Championship returns to Albuquerque, New Mexico Sept. 18-20, 2017, uniting law enforcement, military police and armed security professionals to test their accuracy and handling skills in handgun and shotgun competition. The three-day event, now in its 55th year, attracts hundreds of officers representing local, state and federal agencies from the United States and across the globe.

The NPSC, hosted by the City of Albuquerque and conducted by the NRA Law Enforcement Division, encourages officers to practice and enhance their firearm skills via competition, as it is a direct extension of training. NPSC is open to public and private law enforcement officers, and also members of the U.S. military police and security.

The event is open to public and private law enforcement members and enforcement or security force members of the U.S. military. Participation does not require invitations, and competitors may choose to shoot as little as one match, or participate in all matches and the NPSC Banquet and Awards Ceremony.

New this year to NPSC is a special invitational trial match where optics can be added to PPC Rule-approved Open Class Revolvers or Semi-Automatic Pistol. These matches are an alternative to firing the regular Sanctioned Championship Open Class Division Matches. There are no limitations on the type or power of optic competitors wish to use; however, all other PPC Rule specifications must be met, including holster and safety requirements.

This year will be the first championship to offer the Distinguished Production Championship Match. The Distinguished Production Match is fired using the NRA National Police Course with an approved production semi-automatic pistol, and allows competitors a chance to earn Distinguished Award Points. After earning points 30, competitors qualify for the new Distinguished Production Medal.

In addition to the matches, the NPSC will feature tuition-free courses on Saturday, Sept. 16, including armorer schools sponsored by Glock, Smith & Wesson, Double Star and SIG Sauer. Class size is limited and requires online pre-registration.

Interested competitors can register now, sign up for free on-site courses and get more information online at https://lecompetitions.nra.org/national-police-shooting-championship. For more information about the NRA Law Enforcement Division, call (703) 267-1632 or email LEcompetitions@nrahq.org.

