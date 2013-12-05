RamRodz™ Inc. Revolutionizes Gun Cleaning

Woodstock, NY (December, 2013) - RamRodz™ Incorporated announces a revolutionary NEW line of gun barrel and breech cleaners. RamRodz™ provide a simple-to-use, all-purpose cleaning system that eliminates the need for cotton patches, rags and attachments. Mounted on 8" flexible bamboo handles and available in five common caliber sizes, RamRodz™ are ideal for cleaning all internal gun parts including barrels, bolts, slides, chambers, breeches, magazine housings and more. They feature specially designed industrial cotton tips that absorb solvents without dripping, expand deep into the rifling grooves and release solvent only when pressure is applied.

“RamRodz™ provide a far superior cleaning performance than existing methods without the splatter or mess,” explains Ian Vinci, President of RamRodz™. “They are a disposable, inexpensive and versatile innovation that allows the user to clean areas of a firearm that simply cannot be reached with other products.”

Available in six sizes including .22, .38/.357/9mm, .40, .45, .50 and a special 3" breech cleaner model, RamRodz™ are perfect for cleaning virtually every component of a gun. A slow and tedious job is now faster and easier than ever before.

Made entirely from renewable resources, RamRodz™ are disposable and biodegradable. For information on RamRodz™ Rifle Adapters, email customerservice@ramrodz.com.

Ask your local distributor for RamRodz™, or visit www.ramrodz.com for more information.

Warning: Always unload your firearm before cleaning.