XS Sights introduces fiber optic sights for Glock pistols

PRESS RELEASE

FORT WORTH, Texas — XS Sights is excited to introduce fiber optic sights for Glock pistols. Made in the USA, these durable steel sights deliver exceptional daytime brightness and visibility for Glock owners looking to upgrade their competition and training pistols.

The XS Glock Fiber Optic Sight kits feature a precision CNC-machined, serrated rear sight and a front sight with green fiber optic insert. An interchangeable red fiber optic insert is also included in the kit for those who prefer that color.

“Our fiber optic sights provide an exceptionally bright aiming point in daylight to facilitate fast and accurate target shooting,” said Jeff King, Marketing Manager, XS Sights. “With its angled structure, this design allows for improved light transmission and enhanced durability. We handpicked the US-sourced fiber optic for its ability to channel light and its resistance to cracking due to its chemical properties.”

The front sight is .215” tall – big enough to be visible, yet narrow enough for extreme precision. The .060” diameter fiber optic gathers light and fluoresces for extreme visibility in bright light conditions common at ranges and competition shooting events. The rear sight notch is .145” wide with crisp, defined edges to ensure excellent visibility of the front sight blade for fast target acquisition and precision alignment.

Key features:



Angled design for greater light transmission and durability

Anti-glare serrations on rear sight

Fiber Optic Colors (Green and Red)

Fiber Optic Quality (Engineered for Durability and Light Transmission)

Steel Construction to withstand hard use

Made in the USA

Easily installed with sight pusher tools or a hammer and punch

The XS Fiber Optic Sights are currently available for the following models:



Glock 17, 19 ,22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 45, & 47

Glock 42, 43, 43X, & 48

Retail Price: $69.99

All XS sights are backed by a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee. For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 25 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.

