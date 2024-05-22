Action Target to host ultimate law enforcement training camp

PRESS RELEASE

PROVO, Utah — Action Target Inc., the leading global expert in modern live-fire shooting ranges, is excited to announce the upcoming Law Enforcement Training Camp (LETC) from August 19th – 23rd, 2024. Open to all active Law Enforcement Officers, this prestigious event offers four full days of unparalleled training provided by world-class instructors, aimed at enhancing the skills of each participant and propelling their careers forward.

For over three decades, Action Target has provided the ultimate combination of expert instruction and a comprehensive training curriculum, culminating in the highly anticipated annual event—LETC. This event stands as a rigorous live-fire training event that endows participants with essential skills, ensuring both individual and departmental advancement in training.

Mike Birch, CEO of Action Target, emphasizes the importance of high-quality training for law enforcement officers, stating, “At Action Target, we’re committed to upholding public safety and community well-being through world class training. LETC represents an extraordinary opportunity for officers to not only refine their skills under the guidance of leading experts but also to exchange knowledge and practices with peers nationwide. It’s our honor to host this event annually, offering our continual support to the law enforcement community.”

LETC enables participants to select from a suite of four (4) 8-hour courses, each led by highly skilled instructors. Designed to be intensive and content-rich, the training offers a surplus of hands-on experience, focusing on the application of new techniques and tactics. The anticipated curriculum for LETC 2024 includes courses on:

Low Light Rifle and Pistol Strategies



Advanced Firearms Techniques



Comprehensive Precision Patrol Rifle



Patrol Structure Clearing



Patrol Rifle Movement Under Fire



Shooting on Reactive Steel



Vehicle Threat Interdiction (VTI)



Performance Pistol - Red Dot Sight



Modern Shotgun Operations

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to compete in the annual Sgt. Cory Wride Memorial Match Shoot, held in remembrance of Sergeant Cory Wride of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on January 30th, 2014. This annual competition honors his memory and legacy.

LETC also serves as a networking hub, bringing together sponsors and industry-specific companies to foster connections and provide opportunities to learn about the industry’s top technology and equipment. Attendees can engage with sponsors and vendors throughout the event, including at the Welcome Dinner Vendor Night and the celebrated LETC Banquet, where every attendee has a chance to win prizes donated by our generous sponsors and vendors. Special thanks to our sponsors for LETC 2024. We want to express our sincere gratitude for the sponsors generous contribution to this year’s event, which will help make this a truly unforgettable training experience for the law enforcement officers in attendance.

LETC combines traditional shooting techniques and competitive standards with real-world law enforcement scenarios. With only 100 available spots, lock in yours or your team’s chance to engage in a fast-paced training event that equips you with the tools needed to give your department or agency the next level in training.

Active Law Enforcement Officers are invited to register for LETC at https://www.actiontarget.com/letc/