VirTra receives $1.37 million order from a new client in the Middle East

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has received a $1.37 million order from a country in the Middle East for use-of-force simulators and various training tools, software and accessories.

The tools to be delivered and installed include multiple V-ST PRO® simulators, a V-300® simulator, V-Author PRO scenario authoring software, Threat-Fire® electric consequence devices, drop-in recoil weapon kits and additional accessories.

This is VirTra’s first client win in this specific country, adding to its portfolio of diverse clientele and proving its necessity among international agencies and military. VirTra’s simulators and technology will now be deployed through 40 different countries around the world.

“Working with our clients in the Middle East and expanding the presence of our life-saving technology has provided benefits to both VirTra, and the police and military who strive to protect their nations,” said VirTra General Manager Jason Mulcahy. “We look forward to further advancing simulation training both in the Middle East and worldwide.”

According to the agreement, products will be delivered soon at one site, with the potential for additional sites in the future. VirTra’s technicians and product specialists will provide system training and an advanced operator course in conjunction with the installation.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.