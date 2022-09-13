Virtra Receives Orders Worth $9.0 Million From Two U.S. Federal Agencies

CHANDLER, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has received two orders worth approximately $9.0 million under an existing contract with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Of the total order amount, $4.3 million is attributable to the CBP and $4.7 million is attributed to another U.S. federal agency ordered under the same contract.

The orders consist of VirTra’s flagship V-300® and portable V-100® simulators, recoil kits and magazines, V-Threat-Fire® devices and other accessories. Service plans are included as well as training and installation. Items on the orders are expected to be delivered within the next eight months.

“These substantial orders are a meaningful accomplishment for VirTra and we are honored to be able to help those who keep our borders secure by providing them with the latest in training technology,” said John Givens, Co-CEO of VirTra. “Additionally, the orders demonstrate the significant need we continue to see for realistic training amongst federal agencies.”

Commented Jason Mulcahy, VirTra’s Sr. VP of Global Sales, “CBP has been a valued client of VirTra for many years and we look forward to assisting them with their training goals through this sizable order. Our world-class training solutions continue to have strong demand from federal agencies, which remains a core growth market for the Company.”

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.