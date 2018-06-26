VirTra’s police training simulators chosen by three of the largest U.S. law enforcement departments

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced new contracts totaling more than $1.15 million with three of the largest law enforcement agencies in the United States. The Dallas Police Department, the San Francisco Police Department and the Southern Desert Regional Police Academy (SDRPA) in Las Vegas have selected VirTra’s V-300™ use of force, de-escalation, and active shooter training simulator. The San Francisco Police Department also purchased the VirTra V-100™ system for additional throughput and marksmanship training. Together, the three police departments represent more than 6,000 officers who can begin training this month.

“Dallas, San Francisco and SDRPA each spent more than a year researching and vetting various training simulators and scenarios. Ultimately, they chose VirTra as the most immersive and effective training solution for their agency,” said Jason Mulcahy, general manager of VirTra, Inc. “The in-depth research each agency conducted shows they are demanding a higher level of simulation training for their officers.”

The VirTra V-300 offers a 300-degree training environment, teaching law enforcement officers to be aware of their entire surroundings. The systems offer hundreds of fully interactive branching scenarios that can convey body language and other non-verbal threat cues that teach and train officers. Each training scenario rigorously teaches, trains and tests officers critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations. Training scenario averages between 25 and 85 different branching paths to resolution allowing for hundreds of possible outcomes per training scenario determined by the officer’s behavior. After each training session, the trainer reviews the officer’s response and de-briefs on what they felt, saw and heard, and why and how they reacted.

The V-300 system integrates with VirTra’s patented Threat-Fire™ device, which enhances training effectiveness by delivering an adjustable electric impulse. Threat-Fire clips to the belt or vest of an officer, applying stress on the officer during training to simulate return fire or other real-world consequences.

Additionally, VirTra’s V-Author™ software allows trainers to create and edit content specific to their agency training objectives and environments. V-Author is capable of localizing scenarios, languages, dialects, skill drills, targeting exercises and firearms course-ware proven to be highly effective for training exercises. This tool allows agencies to take panoramic images of any local building, facility, neighborhood or street, and drop that background into a VirTra scenario, customizing it to their training needs for true-to-life training.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.