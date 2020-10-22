Andrew Matthews appointed to National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Board of Directors

Andrew Matthews began his law enforcement career as a police officer in 1994. Courtesy photo

National Troopers Coalition Executive Director will serve as Vice Chair of the Memorial and Museum Board.

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew N. Matthews, Esquire, as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. He replaces Lori Sharpe Day, who was appointed Board Chair. Mr. Matthews is currently the Executive Director of the National Troopers Coalition, a position he’s held since 2018.

“Andrew’s knowledge and exemplary career in law enforcement make him an outstanding addition to the Board,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Board Chair Lori Sharpe Day. “His experience both as a law enforcement officer and in key leadership roles with law enforcement organizations will provide a broad area of expertise for our Board and our organization.”

Mr. Matthews also serves as Executive Director of the Connecticut State Police Union. He began his law enforcement career as a police officer in 1994. He later became a Connecticut State Trooper and was promoted to Detective within the State Police Major Crime Squad, eventually rising to the rank of Sergeant.

After being admitted to the Connecticut Bar, he was retained as General Counsel of the Yale Police Benevolent Association in 2009. The following year, he was elected president of the Connecticut State Police Union. Mr. Matthews joined the Executive Board of the National Troopers Coalition in 2011. He was elected Chairman of the organization in 2015.

“It is an honor to serve the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund to try making a difference in the lives of those who have lost so much,” said Andrew Matthews. “There is no better cause than to honor the men and women who unselfishly gave their lives while fulfilling their oath of office. To carry on the memory of our fallen brothers and sisters, and to pay respect to those family members involuntarily left behind, is necessary to ensure they are never forgotten.”

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission is to honor the fallen, make it safer for those who serve, and educate the public about the history of American law enforcement. The Memorial Fund oversees the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum, both located in Washington, DC.

For information on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, please visit LawMemorial.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.