Montana State Prisons authorizes use of Reflex Protect products

MISSOULA, Mont., – Reflex Protect announces that the Montana State Prison located in Deer Lodge has begun using Reflex Protect tactical products within its corrections facilities.

Part of the Montana Department of Corrections, the facility houses 1,600 male inmates and is under the direction of Warden Jim Salmonsen.

“Presidia Gel is a game changer for maintaining control in a crowded corrections setting,” explains Matt Schaefer, CEO of Reflex Protect. “Never before has a corrections officer working indoors in close quarters or in a vehicle been offered a target-specific spray with no cross contamination that can be fully decontaminated in five minutes and cannot be thrown back at them. From breaking up fights, to isolating an inmate in close proximity, to cell extractions with inmates in a double-bunked cell or holding cell or even in nearby cells with barred doors, only the target of the gel is impacted. Everyone else remains unaffected.”

About Reflex Protect Tactical

Reflex Protect® Tactical creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, corrections, military, and government security, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company innovated less-lethal spray with fast-acting, non-aerosolized Presidia Gel® spray and rapid decontaminant Reflex Remove®. All products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com or by calling 844.207.6389.