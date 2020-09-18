National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum to host panel discussion on how LEOs can use tools to combat crime

National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum in partnership with Thomson Reuters Institute to host panel discussion on Wednesday, September 30.

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will host a free virtual panel discussion, “Of Things to Come: Technology, Training and New Policing Guidelines in America,” examining how law enforcement officers can best use these tools to combat crime in a time when law enforcement across the country faces increased scrutiny. This discussion will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, September 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. EDT.

This engaging panel discussion is being hosted in partnership with Thomson-Reuters Institute. In a recent letter to all New York Police Department personnel, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea acknowledged that police officers must “fight crime differently … with less street-stops … while better utilizing data, intelligence, and all the technology at [our] disposal.”

Similarly, in numerous legislative chambers throughout the nation, regulatory guidelines involving chokeholds, excessive force, on-the-job training, and more transparent officer misconduct reporting are poised to transform law enforcement behavior as we kn ow it.

“Law enforcement departments across the country are undergoing a time of reflection and self-examination,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “There is no better time to have a conversation about how officers engage with communities and how they can adapt to make better use of the training and tools available. We see it as a critical part of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum’s mission to provide a platform for these types of discussions.”

Moderated by Reuters Editor-at-Large Axel Threlfall, the September 30 panel will highlight perspectives from prominent law enforcement leaders and observers on the future of policing in America.

Register for the virtual panel discussion here.

