Reflex Protect® offers larger tactical MK-IV Duty Belt Presidia Gel®

MISSOULA, Mont. – In response to law enforcement interest, Reflex Protect® has added a MK-IV duty belt size to its Presidia Gel® tactical line. This new 3.3 ounce product joins the MK-III (1.9 ounce) as well as the larger 5.0 (5 ounce) Industry size.

Created for sensitive hospital environments, Presidia Gel® causes immediate and sustained involuntary eye closure and disorientation. Burning sensation in eyes, nose, and mouth renders subjects compliant within seconds. The flip-top MK-IV shoots a sticky stream of targeted liquid gel up to 15 feet with zero cross-contamination. The product does not aerosolize or displace oxygen, and can be used indoors or in vehicles. The non-flammable formula is safe to use with Electronic Restraint Devices (ERD).

Combined with Reflex Remove®, the company’s patent-pending antidote, subjects can be deconned in five minutes, solving the punitive concerns of pepper spray. Officers return to duty quickly without needing to change uniforms.

“The new MK-IV size gives officers a wearable less-lethal force option that increases their own safety, while reducing injuries to subjects and inmates,” says CEO Joe Anderson.

