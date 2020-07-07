Registration open for law enforcement – panel discussion: Keeping officers’ names off the wall

Important virtual event to be held Tuesday, July 14 at 1:00 pm to coincide with the release of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum’s Mid-year Fatality Report

WASHINGTON— The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum invites all law enforcement officers to a special panel discussion in conjunction with the release of important data on the number of officers killed in the line of duty in the Mid-year Fatality Report.

In this informative and engaging event, a panel of medical, mental health, and law enforcement safety and wellness experts will discuss the data as well as innovative and effective ways to reduce the number of line-of-duty officer deaths. Winners from the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum’s Destination Zero Officer Safety and Wellness program will also join the discussion.

This free virtual event takes place via Zoom on Tuesday, July 14 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto will discuss important data from the Mid-year Fatality Report.

“A core tenant of our mission is to make it safer for those who serve,” says Ms.Ferranto. “We have long tracked officer fatality data, but now, for the first time, we have created a program that will not only discuss the numbers of officer deaths, but also immediately dissect that information with safety and wellness experts who can help law enforcement implement ways to reduce those numbers and keep officers’ names off of the Memorial walls.”

John Matthews, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum’s Senior Director of Officer Safety and Wellness, will moderate the panel discussion. Distinguished panelists include:

• Chief Will Balling, Sidney (OH) Police Department

• Sheriff Ira Edwards, Clarke County (GA) Sheriff’s Department

• Sheriff Brian Gardner, Linn County (IA) Sheriff’s Department

• John Sheinberg, MD, FACC, Lieutenant, Cedar Park (TX) Police Department

• Dr. Heather Silvio, Deputy Director, Police Training Institute

This free virtual panel discussion is open to all law enforcement officers. Advance registration is required. To register, please visit the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum website.

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.