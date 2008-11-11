InTime Solutions Announces Three ISE Police Scheduling Software Contract Sales in California

San Diego CA, November 10, 2008 — InTime Solutions is pleased to announce at the International Association of Chiefs of Police international conference that it has signed three new customers in California for ISE, InTime’s next-generation employee scheduling and deployment enterprise software solution built specifically for managing public safety personnel. The latest California customers include the City of Los Angeles port police, the Mountain View police department and the University of California at Davis police department.

“Our latest customers in California represent a wide range of customer types, from a professional campus police force to the port police at one of the world’s largest ports to a city police department in Mountain View,” said Harry Dollard, president and CEO of InTime Solutions. “The common goal for all these customers is to maximize the application of their officer resources to make the best use of scarce budgetary dollars in maintaining the peace. ISE is designed to help administrators be more efficient and productive in their scheduling work, while also helping keep overtime and other costs under control.”

City of Los Angeles Port Police

The number one port in the United States and featuring the nation’s largest dedicated port police force, the City of Los Angeles port encompasses 7,500 acres, 43 miles of waterfront and 27 cargo terminals, including dry and liquid bulk, container, breakbulk, automobile and omni facilities. Collectively, these terminals handle 169 million tonnes worth $190 billion; last year, the port moved an impressive 8.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), once again establishing a new national container record.

The University of California at Davis Police Department

Located eleven miles outside Sacramento in the university town of Davis, the University of California at Davis has approximately 30,000 students and is served by 50 sworn police officers. The police also cover the Davis Health System center with four teams working 24/7 in twelve-hour shifts.

City of Mountain View, CA Police Department

With a population of 72,000, Mountain View, California is located in the middle of Silicon Valley about 35 miles south of San Francisco and ten miles from San Jose. Mountain View has 97 sworn officers, 25 reserve officers and just over 50 non-sworn personnel covering a city comprising 12 square miles. It is well known for being the location of the corporate headquarters for Google.

About ISE

Built on an enterprise-class IT infrastructure, ISE has proven to be reliable and scalable for large deployments while also being able to work in smaller organizations. It is the powerful and proven law enforcement software tool that takes care of building, maintaining and controlling the scheduling of an organization’s workforce, no matter how large that organization is or how the operation is run.

About InTime Solutions Inc.

Founded in 1996, InTime Solutions is a scheduling product leader in the public safety marketplace. We develop software and service solutions to more efficiently manage the allocation and deployment of your workforce. Our clients rely on us to improve utilization of personnel and to integrate the associated information with other systems within their organization.

