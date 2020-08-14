Digital Ally announces new safety product releases In response to Covid-19 Pandemic

Non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry and EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer among safety products introduced and marketed in second quarter under Company’s Shield and ThermoVu brands.

LENEXA, Kan.,-Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the launch of two product lines in direct response to the increased safety precautions organizations and individuals are taking due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ThermoVu is a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed predetermined parameters. ThermoVu has optional features such as facial recognition to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. ThermoVu provides an instant pass/fail audible tone with its temperature display and controls access to facilities based on such results. It can be widely applied in schools, office buildings, subway stations, airports and other public venues.

“We applied our years of experience with the latest cutting-edge sensor technology, real-time embedded electronics and video AI analytics in vetting and choosing the ThermoVu technology as the most powerful combination of fast, accurate, reliable and user friendly,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally.

Digital Ally is launching its Shield Disinfectant/Sanitizer and several related products to fulfill demand by current customers and others for a disinfectant and sanitizer that is less harsh than many of the traditional products now widely distributed. The Shield product contains a powerful and effective cleaner with no harsh chemicals or fumes.

Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), the active ingredient of Shield products, falls under EPA category IV, the safest of the EPA’s toxicity categories. While highly effective as a disinfectant and sanitizer, cleaning crews are not required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when applying and reapplying HOCl. “We’re humbled by the responsibility we’ve always had to provide safer alternatives to the public than what have been historically available,” said Ross, adding, “Our experience working for the mission critical law enforcement market and under stringent regulations at all levels position us to provide our customers with the non-contact temperature screening system and disinfectant that meet and exceed all relevant government regulations and guidelines.

About Digital Ally

