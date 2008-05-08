BIO-key® Showcasing Public Safety Solutions for Blackberry Smartphones at 2008 LEIM Conference

BIO-key to Feature New Version of PocketCop Software

Wall, NJ—BIO-key International Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: BKYI), a leader in finger-based biometric identification and wireless public safety solutions, today announced that it will be showcasing its latest mobile data solution for BlackBerry® smartphones at the 32nd Annual Law Enforcement Information Management (LEIM) Conference, to be held May 7-9 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

The LEIM Conference, sponsored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), brings together public safety IT decision-makers from across North America to evaluate the latest automated solutions for mobile computing and other law enforcement applications.

BIO-key will be demonstrating its industry-leading PocketCop® solution that delivers secure access to federal and state law enforcement and motor vehicles databases from handheld devices. PocketCop version 3.5, released in March, has been optimized for BlackBerry smartphones from Research In Motion (RIM) (NASDAQ: RIMM; TSX: RIM). BIO-key is a member of the BlackBerry® ISV Alliance program.

With PocketCop software, police officers and investigators can quickly and easily identify a wanted person or stolen vehicle directly from a BlackBerry smartphone. One of the key, new end-user features available in this latest release is CAD integration, allowing PocketCop users to receive dispatch information directly from the agency’s computer-aided dispatch system and send status updates to CAD silently and securely. This scanner-proof automated feature minimizes radio communication between the dispatcher and the officer in the street, which is especially critical in surveillance and undercover operations.

Also being featured at BIO-key’s booth (#113) is a unique in-vehicle docking solution from Impatica, Inc. of Ottawa, ON. The Impatica In-Vehicle Dock is an integrated touch screen that provides an expanded view of a BlackBerry smartphone display and quick access to PocketCop software and BlackBerry functions. The docking solution incorporates an easy-to-use touch keyboard as well as support for an external keyboard and other peripherals. Because the BlackBerry smartphone can be quickly connected or disconnected, the Impatica In-Vehicle Dock is ideal for law enforcement officers who need mobile data access while both in and outside the vehicle. Designed for in-vehicle mounting, this innovative solution is less expensive than purchasing a separate laptop system, potentially saving thousands of dollars per user.

“Early reaction to our In-Vehicle Docking system has been phenomenal,” said Michael Doyle, Chairman and CEO of Impatica. “We are very excited about working with BIO-key and RIM to offer law enforcement agencies a more convenient, flexible and less expensive way to provide mobile data to their officers and investigators.”

According to Mike DePasquale, CEO of BIO-key, “Our PocketCop solution on BlackBerry smartphones and the Impatica In-Vehicle Dock demonstrate BIO-key’s ongoing commitment to enhance officer effectiveness and safety. With PocketCop software, officers equipped with their smartphone, have immediate and instantaneous access to national, state and local databases giving public safety agencies the ability to outfit all their field personnel with this cost effective mobile data system.”

About BIO-key

BIO-key International, Inc., headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, develops and delivers advanced identification solutions and information services to law enforcement departments, public safety agencies, government and private sector customers. BIO-key’s mobile wireless technology provides first responders with critical, reliable, real-time data and images from local, state and national databases. BIO-key’s high performance, scalable, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy biometric finger identification technology accurately identifies and authenticates users of wireless and enterprise data to improve security, convenience and privacy and to reduce identity theft. Over 750 police departments in North America use BIO-key solutions, making BIO-key the leading supplier of mobile and wireless solutions for law enforcement. (http://www.bio-key.com)